SINGAPORE: A non-degree holder took to an online platform on Friday (July 26) to ask Singaporeans to weigh in on a career decision, claiming that though he earns SGD3.4k in his current job, the workplace environment is toxic.

“Should I continue searching for a better job?” this was the question an online user asked Singaporeans, sharing that since starting work for a new company just a month ago, he has already spotted a handful of “red flags.”

“The boss comes into the office and scolds people loudly every single day,” the post claimed. “The company doesn’t have a structure at all, old-fashioned ways and colleagues who keep pushing responsibilities. The company rep doesn’t seem good (either).”

The writer then shared, “(I am) trying my best to endure but it might be hard in the future if this continues. Totally not a healthy environment.”

However, there is one thing holding the writer back from leaving just yet. “The only good thing is that the salary is decent considering my qualifications,” he said, “I went from SGD2.6k at my previous job to SGD3.4k currently. I’m not a degree holder, but I’m still pursuing it part-time.

“Can I find something better considering I’m not a degree holder yet? If I were to start looking for jobs again, do I include this current job? I’m afraid if I dont include this job, other companies will offer a range based on my previous salary (SGD2.6k).”

Singaporeans share career advice

After the writer shared that he is set to complete his education by June of next year, one commenter replied saying, “If you are confident tolerating for the year, then I feel like you (will be in) a much better position to hop next year June. With a degree, one more year of experience and above-average income for your position, I foresee another chunk of increments in your income.”

“Finish your degree first while doing that, try to learn everything you can from this company then jump after you finish your degree,” wrote another.

A third online user shared, “Unfortunately, the market always offers based on your last salary. The best is to bite the bullet finish your part-time and springboard to a new job, preferably MNC if possible. You could probably look at another SGD1k jump (4k plus) if your exp and paper are very relevant to your next job.”

