Don’t forget to support your parents: Concerned Singaporean urges generosity toward elderly tissue sellers

July 23, 2024

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to social media to share his concern over seeing elderly Singaporeans selling tissues outside a temple.

He called on people to care for their elderly relatives by giving them pocket money. Many took to the post to share their two cents on the matter, with filial piety being a hot topic in the country.

“These Saturday mornings at Bugis Chinese temple, I see so many aunties and uncles selling tissues,” shared Facebook user Richard Song on Saturday (July 20). “I donate $2 to $5 each to them… (it’s) so sad (seeing) about 35 of them selling tissues.”

However, Mr Song added that one elderly seller in particular caught his attention. “A Singaporean Chinese man aged 75 years old,” he wrote. “AN UNCLE. (I) found him at the Bugis junction bus stop.”

Attached to the post were pictures of the elderly person sitting on the ground selling tissues. Mr Song ended his write-up by calling for Singaporeans to take better care of their elderly relatives by giving them money.

“To all of you who still have parents, please give them pocket money,” he said, adding, “I’m not here to be a kaypoh.”

On the same day, he shared his post with a Singaporean group, writing, “(If) you are a working adult, please kindly gave your parents some pocket money… thank you.”

Many responded to the post, sharing their two cents on the matter.

“Old folks in such a situation need our help, so just give them $2 without taking the tissues,” wrote one. “Frankly, in such hot weather, they can suffer sunstroke, trying to find a meal.

Normally I don’t give them (money). I ‘buy’ their tissues–three packets for $5.”

A few pointed out that some elderly people who resort to such measures do not have children to care for them.

“Not all of them are married with kids,” said one. “I’ve met a number of old folks in my neighbourhood who were never married or have no kids.”

Still, one or two argued that there are always two sides to one story.  “… you don’t know what is the back story…” said one.

“You won’t know how much they earn per day… the cost is 0.20/packet? they probably pocket $100 on normal days, and $300 on weekends. They possibly earn more than you, have zero income tax, and get maximum government handouts.

You don’t look down on tissue uncle/auntie, ok?”

