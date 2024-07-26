SINGAPORE: When a Singaporean employer sought advice on whether it was reasonable to expect her domestic helper to care for her baby at night, the response from netizens was clear: “Pay extra.”

Posting on r/askSingapore on Wednesday (Jul 24), the employer shared that while her previous helper had no issue with taking care of her child at night every weekend, her current helper appears to be uncomfortable with this responsibility.

The employer then asked others in the online community about whether they have their helpers handle night shifts and attend to their children during the night, including putting them back to sleep when they wake up.

“Would really be great to get your opinion, and also how you “compensate” your helper for helping out at night – i.e. do you all let her nap the next day or do less housework etc. thank you,” she added.

In response, many netizens pointed out that night duties, especially when it comes to caring for an infant, are beyond the usual responsibilities of domestic helpers.

They argued that expecting helpers to handle these extra duties could lead to exhaustion and burnout, as helpers typically work long hours during the day. To address this, many felt that the employer should offer additional compensation for the trouble.

One netizen remarked “You’re the parent, you should be doing the nights. Helper’s role is to help, not parent. If you want her to do nights, offer extra compensation for her time.”

Another commented, “Treat helpers as human they would also need 8 hours of sleep.”

A third netizen added, “Sinkies expect their helpers to work 24/6 then complain about SME bosses.”

Moreover, some suggested that, in addition to offering extra pay, employers should also consider giving their helpers additional rest in the morning. This approach would help ensure that helpers are not only financially compensated but also physically and mentally well-rested.

Still, there were others who thought that this responsibility should not be given to their helpers in the first place.

One netizen recommended that the employer hire a nanny for the “night duties”, adding, “I’ve heard stories of maids growing resentful of having to take care of kids. If your current maid minds, I wouldn’t risk having her take care when you’re not around.”

Another commented, “Personally I think it’s important for parents to take care of babies at night, especially if the helper is with the baby most of the day. We always make sure that one of us is home for bedtime.”

Featured image by Depositphotos