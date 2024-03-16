Home News

“Nobody is forgotten” — Deliveroo Singapore spends Ramadan with Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Darul Takrim)

ByMary Alavanza

March 16, 2024
deliveroo singapore spends ramadan with jamiyah home for the aged

SINGAPORE: In today’s Singapore news, Deliveroo Singapore spends Ramadan with Jamiyah Home for the Aged, ensuring that “nobody is forgotten” when the Muslim community comes together.

Recognizing that not all elderly individuals have the privilege to fully participate in communal occasions like Ramadan, Deliveroo partnered with Jamiyah Home for the Aged (Darul Takrim) to spend time with its 100 residents during Ramadan prayers (Mahgrib) and the breaking of the fast (Iftar).

Dubbed Deliveroo #ByYourSide, this initiative saw over 60 Deliveroo riders and staff sharing their time on the first Friday of Ramadan, March 15, for a noble cause.

Deliveroo riders and employees immersed themselves in the festivities alongside the residents through food distribution and other engaging activities, fostering meaningful connections.

This initiative, which emphasised Deliveroo’s dedication to the cause, also included non-fasting residents, allowing them to partake in community activities.

Volunteers arrived early in the afternoon to assist with meal preparation for non-fasting residents, ensuring everyone could share the evening meal together.

Following the meal preparation, riders continued to interact with the residents through games and conversations until the evening prayers, at which point fasting and non-fasting individuals dined together.

The primary objective was to instil a sense of belonging among the elderly and remind them of their value within the community. Deliveroo riders were encouraged to extend their support beyond the event by volunteering at the Home even after the event ended.

Expressing gratitude for Deliveroo’s partnership, Mr Siraj Salman, Vice-President III of Jamiyah Singapore, stated:

“We are deeply grateful for Deliveroo’s partnership and commitment to our community at Jamiyah Home for the Aged. Deliveroo’s initiative, #ByYourSide, exemplifies the spirit of compassion and inclusion during this Ramadan.

It brings joy and meaningful connections to our elderly residents, fostering a sense of belonging and reminding them of their value within society.

Together, we strive to create moments of warmth and togetherness, enriching the lives of our elderly residents. We look forward to continuing this partnership and positively impacting the lives of those we serve.”

Ms Nur Naila, a participating Deliveroo Rider, also shared:

This is my first time volunteering with Deliveroo and I am very heartened to be part of such a meaningful initiative. I’ve always wanted to get closer and contribute to the community in need, so this is a perfect opportunity to do so thanks to Deliveroo.

It is a joy getting to know the elderly  at Jamiyah Home for the Aged and spend quality time with them, especially during this Ramadan season of community building.

Mr Jason Parke, General Manager of Deliveroo Singapore, said:

We are always eager to give back to the community in various ways through touching the lives  of as many groups of people as possible while creating positive impacts.

Our partnership with  Jamiyah Home for the Aged this year is the first (and definitely not the last) time we will engage  with the elderly as they too are important members of our society.

We are grateful to have the  opportunity to work together with the home to contribute to the meaningful season of Ramadan.”

Singapore has increasingly focused on its ageing population in recent years. In 2010, only 1 in 10 Singaporeans were aged 65 and above. By 2020, this figure has risen to 1 in 6, and projections indicate that by 2030, it will reach nearly 1 in 4.

With this, the government has put efforts to support seniors, with S$3.5 billion allocated under Age Well SG.

Deliveroo Singapore has a history of community involvement through initiatives like the #ComingBackTogether partnership with Darul Makmur Mosque and campaigns like Heroes to Heroes and Delivering Smiles.

These efforts extend beyond Ramadan to partnerships with charity organisations like Food From The Heart and TOUCH Community Services. /TISG

