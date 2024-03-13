SINGAPORE: FairPrice announced on Tuesday evening (March 12) that it will serve free snacks and drinks at 61 stores during Ramadan this year.

“From 12 March onwards, if you are shopping at any of these stores when it’s time to break your fast, you can help yourself to some complimentary snacks and drinks before continuing with your shopping,” the company announced on its website and social media.

The full list of FairPrice, FairPrice Finest, and FairPrice Xtra stores where the free snacks are offered may be found here.

More details about the promotion are on the announcement on FairPrice’s Facebook page, which says that FairPrice is distributing “beverages paired with snacks like dates, biscuits or dendeng (thinly sliced dried beef) to our Muslim customers at 61 FairPrice stores, 30 minutes before and after Iftar.”

The offer stands from March 12 to April 9, when Ramadan ends.

FairPrice is bringing this treat to its Muslim customers for the 16th year in a row. The company said in a press release that it will serve more than 60,000 sets of Iftar snacks this year “to facilitate the convenient breaking of fast.

Each Muslim customer will receive a drink such as milk, isotonic drink or water and a snack such as dates, beef slice or biscuits which will be served by our staff in store on a while stocks last basis.”

“Ramadan is a time for compassion, reflection, and communal gathering, and we understand its significance for the Muslim community and Singaporeans as a whole.

We are grateful for the opportunity to support our Muslim customers through our community engagement during this period and remain committed to keeping the season’s essentials within reach for all,” said Mr Vipul Chawla, Group CEO of FairPrice Group.

For Ramadan, in addition to the free snacks and drinks, FairPrice is also throwing two Hari Raya Block Parties at Bedok North and Bukit Batok on April 20, 2024.

They will also give away festive packets, hold mini Ramadan Bazaars in the community, hold a lucky draw, and offer in-store and online promotions.

The company also offers special discounts on Ramadan and Hari Raya essentials until Apr 17 to ensure that its Muslim customers can access what they need for this season’s celebrations, including promotions on several assortments of dates, baking essentials, cleaning supplies, and Hari Raya snacks.

/TISG

