No truth to rumour that HK tycoon Richard Li is dating Malaysian beauty queen, 30 years his junior

An official email has been sent by the president of Noble Castle Asia, Ms Maria Dan, putting to rest the rumour that the two are dating.

Richard Li (www.pcg-group.co) and Serene Lim (Instagram)

Anna Maria Romero

was rumored a few days ago that businessman Richard Li moved on from one beauty queen to another.

However, an official email has been sent clarifying that there’s no truth to the rumour.

Mr Li, who belongs to one of Hong Kong’s most prominent families, dated 2015 Miss Hong Kong runner-up Karmen Kwok, now 28, for five years.

Recently, the rumour mill has been abuzz with speculation that the fifty-five-year-old tycoon and philanthropist is dating a woman three decades younger than himself.

The woman in question is Ms Serene Lim, a 25-year-old actress from Malaysia and a 2017 Miss Chinese International runner-up.

Ms Lim was recently signed to Noble Castle Asia, a new artiste management agency under the Pacific Century Group. She is the company’s first talent, after having previously been signed to Hong Kong broadcaster TVB, just like Ms Kwok, the tycoon’s former flame.

Ms Lim has worked in Hong Kong’s entertainment scene for some time now and has built a following for herself among Hong Kongers.

She opted not to renew her with TVB in 2020, and returned to Malaysia.

Mr Li, who is the son of Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing and also owns ViuTV, is the of Pacific Century Group. 

Ms Lim was said to be introduced to the tycoon some time ago by another Malaysian actress, superstar Michelle Yeoh.

When members of the Hong Kong media approached Mr Li to ask about his alleged romantic involvement with Ms Lim, he declined to comment on personal matters and merely said he is busy with work.

However, 8days.sg, reported that it received an email from the president of Noble Castle Asia, Ms Maria Dan, putting to the rumour that the two are dating.

Ms Dan wrote that the Malaysian actress “is focusing on her work and doesn’t have time to date. I’ve been with her every day since she joined the company and she’s never even met Mr Li.”

The Noble Castle Asia president added that she had no idea how the rumours of the pairing got started. /TISG

Read also: Kirsten Fok signs with TVB despite not making it as Miss Hong Kong 2021

Kirsten Fok signs with TVB despite not making it as Miss Hong Kong 2021

