‘No dumping notice disregarded daily, pity the cleaners at Havelock Road’ — Resident

Despite multiple signs indicating no dumping of trash was allowed in the area, a concerned resident noted that people still dump trash beside the rubbish bin daily. “Really pity the cleaners having to clear the rubbish dumping happening daily at 53 Havelock Road,” wrote a Facebook page Complaint Singapore member on Thursday (Nov 17).

The netizen noted that “no action was taken by NEA (National Environment Agency) or town council to apprehend the offenders.” The post included a photo of the rubbish area with several plastic bags and carton boxes beside the bin.

On top was a notice of “no dumping” with “how to” photos, to properly dispose of rubbish.

“Really hate people doing that. I see plastic bags left beside the rubbish shoot a lot of times. How lazy are residents to throw (trash) properly than just leaving it beside,” said Facebook user Chia Zheng Xiang who also deals with similar behaviour.

Another netizen suggested placing a larger bin. “Somewhat rubbish bin too small and hole is narrow. Should replace with those bigger square hole so the bigger rubbish could be entered safely avoiding complaint.”

“The boxes are too big for the rubbish bin. Suggest that the town council provide bigger rubbish bins,” added Facebook user James James.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Jalan Besar Town Council for a statement and will update the article accordingly. /TISG

