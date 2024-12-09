SINGAPORE: A diner took to social media to express her frustration over the cost of a chicken rice meal, which she found to be overpriced at $6.80.

In a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Tuesday (Dec 3), Facebook user Zaiton Eton shared photos of her order, which showed a few slices of chicken meat on top of the rice and a couple of thin slices of cucumbers.

The second photo also revealed that the shop’s name was ‘OK chicken rice.’

Ms Eton wrote in the caption that she thought the simple dish was “very expensive” and mentioned that she bought it at a coffeeshop on Marsiling Lane.

The post quickly gained traction on the platform, with several netizens condemning the shop for the pricey meal.

One netizen said, “OK Chicken Rice, please explain why your chicken rice is so expensive. Portion so small only looks like $2.” Another netizen remarked, “Looks like it’s now ‘Not OK Chicken Rice.’”

Others took a more critical tone, urging people to avoid overpriced food stalls and stop supporting businesses that rely on social media marketing or fake reviews to attract customers.

One netizen said, “Stop buying from them and see if they can maintain their business. Sometimes, it is the consumers who are willing to pay for such high prices and queue for substandard food to allow these business owners to continue raising their prices.

If you have travelled around Asia (Japan included), our food prices are indeed very high, especially our restaurant.” Another expressed, “Don’t buy. Boycott till the price lowers. Customers have that power. If only everyone does it.”

Recently, more and more Singaporeans have been sharing their concerns on social media about shrinkflation—the reduction in portion sizes or product quantities for the same or higher prices.

This trend has raised alarm among consumers, who feel that their money isn’t stretching as far as it used to.

Just this week, another Singaporean shared on social media that he was disappointed with his sweet and sour pork meal, which was ‘mostly cornstarch instead of actual meat.’

Read more: Customer complaint: S$18 sweet & sour pork but almost no pork inside, mostly cornstarch served by restaurant