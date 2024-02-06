;
Nikki Haley is now regarded as a Democrat by GOP supporters after appearing to side with Biden over immigration bill

ByAsir F

February 6, 2024
Nikki Haley, slavery

Nikki Haley, a confusing Republican candidate, has shared numerous controversial opinions. Her opinions are typically not in line with her party’s opinion. Furthermore, Republican supporters are saying that she does not align with their values and are calling her a Democrat in disguise. 

Breitbart states, former Gov. Nikki Haley criticized Republicans for jeopardizing national security by rejecting the bipartisan border deal due to Donald Trump’s influence. Haley emphasized Congress’s ineffectiveness and the urgency of securing the border, likening the current situation to pre-9/11 laxity. 

She urged immediate action, dismissing the notion of waiting for elections and condemning sacrificing security for political gains. Haley urged lawmakers to stay in D.C. until a border bill is passed, stressing the imperative of addressing the issue promptly, irrespective of political concerns.

Nikki Haley regarded as a Democrat after siding with Biden 

Following that, conservatives state that if she isn’t sponsored by the Democrats, she might as well be sponsored by them. X users are throwing several accusations towards her saying that she is low-key supporting Biden instead of Trump. Furthermore, many are unhappy at seeing her bashing Trump on television.

 

Others are discussing whether Trump is the most hated politician in the United States. However, X users are disagreeing with this rhetoric and feel that Nikki Haley should tone down on her bashing of former President Trump. They feel that Republicans would most likely not vote for her. 

 

Conservatives are saying that she is polling even less than Biden. This is literally during the illegal immigrant crisis, to which a lot of Americans are blaming Biden for. 

Woke woman saying White people are “discriminatory” if they’re upset at POC not being on time

The post Nikki Haley is now regarded as a Democrat by GOP supporters after appearing to side with Biden over immigration bill appeared first on The Independent News.

