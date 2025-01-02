SINGAPORE: A woman who unfortunately lost her iPhone at a women’s restroom at Paya Lebar Quarter on New Year’s Day took to social media in the hopes that the person who took it would have compassion and return it to her.

In a post on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group page on Thursday (Jan 2), Oriero Angelyn posted screenshots of the tracking app on her Apple Watch, showing that her phone is in Johor Bahru.

Ms Oriero explained that she was “just trying (her) luck” and asked the group members to help her out. She was at the mall past 9 pm on Jan 1 when she accidentally left her pink iPhone 16 Plus on top of the tissue holder in a woman’s bathroom.

A few minutes later, she realized she had left her phone behind, and went back to the bathroom immediately. However, by the time she got there, the phone was already gone.

As the mall was already closing at the time, many people were rushing around. Ms Oriero asked a cleaner whether she had seen the phone or if someone had handed it to her, but the auntie replied in the negative.

That evening, she was able to follow her phone’s journey, seeing that the person who took it had reached Johor Bahru.

Addressing that person, she wrote, “You must be working in Paya Lebar Quarter or (were a) last-minute shopper as you were still in the mall while it (was almost ) closing time. The New Year just started, I hope you will choose to be kind. I bought it with my hard-earned money and I know you understand how it feels.”

In comments to her post, she added that she had tried ringing the phone but the person who took it did not pick up. Once the phone was in JB, it no longer rang.

Some commenters encouraged her to file a police report and inform the mall management of her loss, while others urged her to go to JB, report the loss to authorities there, and ask them to accompany her to the address of the person who took it.

When The Independent Singapore reached out to Ms Oreiro, she told us she had put her phone on “Lost” mode, which means it cannot be used by the person who found it.

She also shared with us a screenshot of her watch, which showed that the phone was already at a different address. Unfortunately, Ms Oreiro is unable to go to JB as she is already back at work.

“I only hope the person who took it still has a kind place in her heart to return it to me,” she said. /TISG

