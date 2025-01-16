SINGAPORE: A new study by Meltwater, the global leader in media, social, and consumer intelligence, found that Labubu has topped the microtrends that swept Singapore in 2024.

For those who aren’t in the loop, ‘microtrends’ refer to specific pieces of clothing, collectables, styles, or cultural phenomena that emerge rapidly, capture public attention, and often fade just as quickly. Unlike major trends with long-lasting influence, microtrends thrive in the spotlight for a short period.

In Singapore, some microtrends made a bigger splash than others, and Meltwater used its advanced social listening tools to track the top four, analyzing billions of data points to find out what really resonated with consumers in the country.

Labubu

Labubu undeniably took Singapore by storm in 2024. Created in 2015 by Hong Kong-born, Belgium-based artist Kasing Lung, this quirky and mischievous elf character had already gained a niche following, but its popularity exploded after Blackpink’s Lisa posted an Instagram story in April 2024 featuring a Labubu plush toy and bag charm.

Months after its rise to fame, Labubu captivated the attention of an impressive lineup of celebrities and influencers. Billionaire heiress Kim Lim, actress Jeanette Aw, socialite Jamie Chua, Thai actress Araya Alberta Hargate, Filipina fashion icon Heart Evangelista, Blackpink’s Rose Park, and Thai actor Mario Maurer. All openly shared their love for the character, propelling Labubu further into the spotlight.

In Singapore, the Labubu craze caught on like wildfire. It became a hot topic on local forums on Reddit and was mentioned 655 times across multiple news outlets, as discovered by Meltwater.

Local businesses also quickly recognised the character’s potential and creatively integrated Labubu into their offerings to attract fans. Some offered eyelash extensions and doll-sized braces for Labubu, while others introduced intricately crafted custom Labubu jewellery.

Even major retailers, such as Giant Tampines Hypermarket, jumped on the bandwagon by offering Labubu plush toys as prizes in their claw machines in October 2024.

However, as with any wildly popular trend, there were challenges. Pop Mart, the company behind Labubu, had to take legal action against unauthorized merchandise, as the trend sparked a wave of knock-offs.

Demure

Second to Labubu, the word “demure” also became influential in Singapore’s cultural landscape. This word became viral after content creator Jools Lebron’s catchphrase “very demure, very mindful” gained massive popularity on the platform.

According to Dictionary.com, between August 2023 and July 2024, there was no significant trend in the usage of the word demure.

However, just several days after Lebron’s TikTok post, there was nearly 14 times more interest in the term, marking its sudden surge in popularity. At the peak of the trend, demure had 200 times more searches on Dictionary.com than in the months prior to August.

Dictionary.com eventually named it the ‘word of the year’ in November 2024.

In Singapore, the term received 534 mentions in the news, and government agencies cleverly tapped into the trend’s playful take on etiquette to engage the public. For example, the National Environment Agency encouraged Singaporeans to practice “demure behaviour” using reusable bags.

Brat

According to Meltwater’s analysis, “Brat” was mentioned 930 times in local media after Charli XCX’s Brat album dropped in June 2024.

The album, known for its high-energy dance-pop tracks, became a worldwide cultural phenomenon and inspired a wave of TikTok dances, marketing campaigns, and fashion trends.

The word ‘Brat’ even cemented itself in history as Collins Dictionary named it the Word of the Year 2024.

“More than a hugely successful album, ‘brat’ is a cultural phenomenon that has resonated with people globally, and ‘brat summer’ established itself as an aesthetic and a way of life,” the UK-based dictionary publisher said.

In the local scene, brands like Warner Music Singapore, Ritz Crackers, and Absolut Vodka also jumped on the trend through social media.

Even Yeo’s, a heritage beverage brand, joined in with their Brattea campaign, giving their First Harvest Green Tea a bold neon makeover. They also team up with Gen Z influencers for surprise unboxing events around hotspots like Haji Lane thrift stores, university campuses, Clark Quay, and Orchard Road.

Moo Deng

Rounding out the list is Moo Deng, the charming baby pygmy hippo from Thailand.

Moo Deng became famous on the social media platform X in September 2024 and was subsequently mentioned in 416 news articles in Singapore in just two months, according to Meltwater.

Beyond internet fame, Moo Deng also became a goldmine for multiple brands. For instance, Sephora Thailand tapped into the trend with its playful “Wear Your Blush Like a Baby Hippo” campaign, while Lifebuoy partnered with the hippo for its award-winning “H for Handwashing” initiative.

Moo Deng-inspired merchandise, from plush toys to stationery, also became a worldwide hit.

