SINGAPORE: A Singaporean shared on the Reddit forum that he saw a woman spending $80 on a Fun Claw machine at Seletar Mall, trying to catch a Labubu.

In a post on r/SGexams, he voiced his astonishment at the scene, pointing out that the money could have been spent on much more practical things. He wrote, “Crazy bro, like, with $80, I could buy 16 $5 MacDonald meals.”

He also mentioned that Labubus is popping up everywhere—on people’s bags, his mom’s wallpaper, and even for sale at TikTok Shop. “I don’t get it… Why are people so obsessed with Labubu?” he asked.

“There are a lot of people in society who will gladly just follow trends blindly”

In the comments section, many Singaporean Redditors echoed his sentiments, saying they’d rather spend that cash on something useful.

One Redditor said, “Trends? I’m not sure, but it’s probably something to do with Lisa and her ‘endorsement’ of Labubu. And then it started spreading quickly into a stupid trend.

I personally think it’s pretty ugly, la, and spending so much on such a small toy is so not worth it, with 80 dollars, I can buy a whole outfit from Uniqlo.”

Another commented, “Cannot understand too. Rather use the money to treat my laobu (mother).”

Other users weighed in, explaining that the obsession with Labubus stemmed from a broader issue of people blindly following trends out of fear of missing out (FOMO).

They noted how social media plays a huge role in creating this sense of urgency to be part of the latest craze, even if it doesn’t align with personal tastes.

One Redditor added, “You just need to remember that a lot of people in society will gladly follow trends blindly. Once you understand this, many things will start to make sense.”

On the contrary, some Redditors disagreed with the post author, saying he shouldn’t judge people for how they spend their money. One user argued, “It’s their money, which they can spend on whatever they want.”

Another asked, “Why are there such posts every time something is trending? You aren’t the target audience if you don’t understand it.”

A third stated, “$80 is not the same to a child and to an adult. To you, it represents that. To adults, it’s less than a day’s work. Which means it’s nothing.”

