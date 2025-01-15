SINGAPORE: An ex-big 4 employee took to the NUSWhispers Facebook page on Monday (Jan 13) to share that her life spiralled downwards after she got fired from work.

In her post, she shared how her journey started, writing, “I graduated from a private uni and entered into accounting industry quite young into my youth (F, 20 y/o). Things were smooth, and I even landed a job in a Big 4 company after years of hard work.”

At that point, she said that she felt a huge sense of pride in what she’d accomplished. Earning a steady income of S$4,500 a month and landing a job at a prestigious firm felt like a massive win, especially for someone her age.

Unfortunately, all that success started to go to her head and started messing with her relationships at work.

She became “arrogant,” more impatient, less approachable, and quick to snap at others. Eventually, this behaviour led to her biggest mistake: a heated confrontation with her manager.

“Something bad happened at work. It was wrong of me to explode out at my manager. I was remorseful, but I did not approach her to reconcile. Even with just one argument, I was dismissed.”

“It came as a shock to me, as I do agree I was wrong, but it was just an exchange of words and no personal attacks, but I got dismissed nonetheless,” she added.

The woman said that after she got fired, she got depressed, went travelling for a month to escape from her problems, and returned to Singapore to continue her ‘funemployment period.’ During this time, she also became pregnant.

“I took a few months of a break just laying flat at home, not doing anything. And one day, just when I thought I could gather myself back and find a job after settling all these, I realised that I have been out of employment for well over a year,” she said.

The woman shared she made multiple attempts to re-enter the workforce, applying for jobs here and there, but quickly realized that it wasn’t as easy as she thought.

Despite her 8 years of experience as an accountant, including her time at one of the Big 4 companies, she found that age had become a barrier.

“Finding a job is hard when I am 30 years old now,” she said. She also mentioned how it was getting harder to stay positive as she kept getting rejected or lowballed by recruiters.

“Every recruiter just downplaying me and asking me to take a S$3,000 salary job. I don’t know what to do now… after jumping from interview to interview, I felt like I have lost myself,” she confessed.

Another challenge that adds to her worries is having to explain during interviews why there’s a year-long gap in her work history and why she was fired from her last job.

Wondering if she’ll ever get over this stump, she asked others on social media, “Is there even a chance for someone who got fired ever to get back in the workforce and still ask for an increment on top of their last drawn?

Should I even inflate my last drawn and ask for a match instead?”

“I hope any kind soul out there could give me some life advice at this stage just to get my feet up. I am too ashamed to go out and meet any friends now, and financially, I am almost drained,” she continued.

“All experiences, however negative, will build you up. So don’t give up…”

In the comments section, many advised the woman to take a low-paying job and focus on rebuilding her career from there.

One netizen said, “Just take the $3K job first; it seems like you haven’t got over the arrogant part. This is a price, a consequence you have to pay for your decisions in life.

Show your employer and future employer that you have what it takes to bite the bullet and start anew. And if you prove yourself for the next couple of years, your grit and determination will look good on you. Who doesn’t like a fairy tale story, right?

By then, you can ask for better pay.”

Some also cautioned the woman not to “inflate her salary” during interviews, as lying to potential employers could backfire and potentially harm her reputation.

They advised her to be honest about her previous compensation and instead focus on demonstrating her skills, experience, and growth since her time off.

One netizen commented, “Don’t lie about your salary. The thing with lies is once you start a lie, you have to come up with another lie to cover the first one. So just be upfront about it.”

A few others offered encouraging words, reminding her that everyone makes mistakes in life and that this setback doesn’t define her future.

One netizen wrote, “When the going is tough, the tough gets going. All experiences, however negative, will build you up. So don’t give up. When we hit rock bottom, there is only one direction we can go in, and that’s up! Remind yourself daily.”

Depression

Depression can manifest in various ways, including persistent feelings of sadness, loss of interest in activities, changes in appetite, and sleep problems. Physical symptoms like fatigue and body aches, as well as mood swings and difficulty making decisions, are also common.

In severe cases, depression may lead to thoughts of self-harm or suicide. Recognizing these signs early and seeking professional help is crucial for addressing the condition.

If you or someone you care about is dealing with depression, it’s important to get support. You can contact the Samaritans of Singapore (SOS) at 1767 or message them on WhatsApp at 9151 1767 for help anytime.

You can also contact Silver Ribbon Singapore at 6385-3714 or the Mental Health Hotline at the Institute of Mental Health at 6389-2222.

