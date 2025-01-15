SINGAPORE: A 40-year-old man took to NUSWhispers to share a story that sounds straight out of a romantic-comedy drama. While dating his 19-year-old girlfriend, he discovered that her mum wasn’t just any other parent; she was the woman he rejected in secondary school.

He began his post by painting a picture of his life, writing, “I’m doing well in life. Got a decent condo, drive a nice car, gym every day, and dress pretty well. Most people say I don’t look my age.

Recently, I started dating a 19-year-old who’s still in college. Before anyone judges, let me explain: I honestly thought she was older, and she thought I was younger.”

Dating with serious intentions and even marriage in mind, he decided to meet her parents to take the relationship to the next level.

“The dad was chill, but the issue came with her mum. Here’s where things got awkward — her mum was someone I rejected in secondary school. It sounds like something out of a movie, right?” he wrote.

The man confessed that he initially thought her mum might feel embarrassed about their shared history and chose to stay quiet. However, he was taken aback when she revealed, right at the dinner table, that he had rejected her advances back in their school days.

“It sparked a whole argument about our age difference and whether I’m too old for their daughter. Things haven’t been settled yet, but I just needed to get this off my chest,” he said.

“Go and find someone age-appropriate…”

The post quickly gained traction online, with several people commenting that it felt like a dramatic scene from a soap opera or an unexpected plot twist from a Netflix series.

One individual quipped, “Can I know which country drama is this? And is this on Netflix? Or Disney channel?”

Another added her own spin to the story, writing, “Your 19-year-old girlfriend turned out to be your daughter, which her mother did not tell her, and her father didn’t know about either.”

Others, however, criticized the man for dating such a young girl. One individual said, “Bro…..she is barely an adult, and you want to talk about marriage? LOL… I don’t think it has anything to do with who her mother is.

Any mother will be uncomfortable with a 40-year-old man dating a 19-year-old girl.”

Another wrote, “Go and find someone age-appropriate lah.” Some also speculated that the man was simply humblebragging in his post and wasn’t really looking for advice.

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)