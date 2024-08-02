SINGAPORE: A fresh poly graduate new to the workforce took to an online forum on Sunday (July 28) to ask Singaporeans for salary insights, wondering if S$2.5k is a “good” salary to start with.

“It’s my first ever full-time job as I just recently graduated from poly and I know a lot of people earn way higher per month, so I just wanna know what is counted as a good starting pay,” he said.

Rising costs but stagnating wages?

In response to the post, many Singaporeans drew from their own experiences with their first jobs and the salaries they earned at the time. “It’s funny how my first FT job was in 2018 and my pay was 2.5k as a poly graduate,” said one. “We have rising costs but our salary remains the same.”

Another agreed, writing, “I started working roughly around there and was happy with 2.5k. Weird how everything goes up but our pay doesn’t.”

“My first polygrad pay was 2.3k, but with OT each month, I could get 2.8k,” shared a third. “I worked as a full-time lifeguard. Taught swimming in my spare time, another 1.5k. Can say work seven days a week, but I enjoy doing it. Each month around 4k-4.5k.”

Others answered the writer’s query, saying the rate was acceptable.

“Reasonable enough,” said one. “But good to keep applying while constantly updating your resume with your accomplishments. Don’t leave it till years later when you can’t remember what you’ve done already and end up with generic fluff.”

“It’s normal,” a second wrote. “Unless you have a lot of extra activities and work experience, plus if you are very presentable (good looks/smooth talker/good EQ) which they see as good potential and (will make them) pay you more.”

Another, however, pointed out that what is considered an acceptable starting salary varies depending on what industry you work in: “Depends on your industry. For a graphic designer for an SME, sounds right. (But for a) lawyer clerk for the top law firm, you are being underpaid.”

“2.5k after deducting CPF, that’s considered a well above average poly grad first ft job….if it’s not, I’ll suggest job hopping for another company after the contract ends.”

