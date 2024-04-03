Lifestyle

New beauty ideal for women in 2024? Anastasiia Pokreshch's extreme surgical makeover 

April 3, 2024
New beauty ideal for women in 2024? Anastasiia Pokreshch’s extreme surgical makeover

A Ukrainian woman is making waves on social media with her strikingly “unnatural” appearance, sparking a viral sensation. While some users are jesting about her unconventional features becoming the latest beauty trend, others suggest a niche group of men finds her look appealing. 

However, the discussion has ignited debate over beauty standards and preferences among women, with contrasting opinions surfacing online. 

The Daily Mail states, Ukrainian model Anastasiia Pokreshch, dubbed to have the ‘world’s biggest cheeks’ from multiple plastic surgeries, is set for yet another operation. The 33-year-old from Kyiv has undergone numerous procedures since age 26, aiming to achieve her extreme look. 

Despite receiving praise from fans, concerns about her health are mounting as she plans surgeries with minimal intervals. Her recent breast enhancement surgery, documented on Instagram, garnered mixed reactions, with many urging her to cease further alterations. 

Beauty ideal for women in 2024 is to follow the footsteps of Anastasiia Pokreshch? 

Unfortunately for her, the users on X are less than kind towards her. They claim that her less than five minutes of fame will be up soon after. Furthermore, they are calling her disfigured and “hideous.” A user adds that she will eventually remove her fillers and her skin may permanently be damaged by the fillers. 

In addition to this, users found her pre-surgery. They say that she was actually beautiful, and that she did not need any of these surgeries to be somebody. Her original look seems to be the look that X users are preferring in contrast to her new look. 

