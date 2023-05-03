Netizens roast customer for posting video complaining about delivery rider leaving package without ringing doorbell

SINGAPORE: A video posted online backfired when the poster got roasted.

On the sgfollowsall Instagram account, a follower shared a video with the caption, “JT delivery just leave my items without pressing the doorbell .. Item was supposed to delivered on Saturday but didn’t (sic).”

The video was posted because the poster felt unhappy about the late delivery and the delivery rider not ringing the doorbell.

But netizens roasted the poster.

The following note was added to the post:

Edit: This post is to roast OP for sharing this on social media. As you all know we make such posts especially to ‘roast’ OP.

Respect to all the delivery riders. We’re reading your comments. Thank you for sharing your struggles with us. Hope people understand your daily struggles & behave appropriately & be kind with you.

Keep roasting 😉

Judging from the comments, many in Singapore agree that delivery riders deserve bouquets, not brickbats, as they go about their job.

“If you are at home, you can go out & take once u have received notifications. Even if u are not at home, there’s family members can help you to take. If both no, then u need to solve the matter yourself you shouldn’t blame it on delivery riders,” wrote one netizen.

Another wrote, “As a online seller, we often get bad review from such customer because of their expectation on delivery…. People need to understand that Delivery man need to deliver XXX amount of parcels within a day. STOP demanding that they need to call you before delivery, stand outside the door to wait for you to open the door, press the doorbell so that they can chit chat with you.”

And when a commenter thanked him, his reply showed that he understood just how tough it is to be a delivery rider.

One netizen even seemed to scold the original poster, writing, “Be thankful that your parcel arrived safely. He did his job & place it nicely for you. He did not ring your doorbell? Did you say thank you for delivering your item?”

Another wrote about how ridiculous some complaints can get.

”Put nicely on shoe rack also ppl find something to complain. Next time put on shoe rack, WhatsApp customer, press doorbell, knock door. Customer still cfm say smth like ‘never smile at my door camera’…”

“Ok seriously… he didn’t mishandle your package. What u expecting? Red carpet outside your home?,” one chimed in.

