‘Even the cactus is not immune from monitoring’ — Netizens poke fun at NParks removal notice

SINGAPORE: Netizens had a laugh at a sign from the National Parks Board (NParks) which said that a cactus was being monitored.

A photo of the sign on Instagram and Reddit reads, “REMOVAL NOTICE: We have been monitoring this cactus. For public safety, please relocate the plant to within private premises. Otherwise, NParks will be removing the cactus by 5 May 2023.”

“Monitoring” is a word often used by the officials when an undesirable situation is brought to their attention, as shorthand for “wait and see.” Some Singaporean netizens have poked fun at the usage of the word.

“Even the cactus is not immune from monitoring,” wrote u/BubbleTea199 on r/Singapore on Friday (Apr 21).

The caption on a post showing the photo on the @sgfollowsall Instagram account meanwhile reads, “We have been monitoring.”

As expected, Reddit and IG users had fun with the post.

“deserting the cactus is not an option? it’s such a prickly situation,” was one popular comment.

“SAVECACTUS,” wrote a Reddit user, while another quipped, “Cactus lives matters.”

Another Reddit user, however, took the situation more seriously with this comment: “This happens in hdb/residential areas when plants are planted by residents and not town council/nea/gov.

Near where i live there’s a patch of soil near the carpark that was barren until someone took it upon themselves to cultivate the soil and plant something. A lot of colourful flowers started to grow. Wasn’t in the way of anything or hindering anyone.

And then this dreaded REMOVAL NOTICE appeared. Within a week, authorities removed all the plants and it became barren again. Sad la when there are rules mindlessly enforced.”

On Instagram, one netizen quipped, “So what have the cactus been doing while u were monitoring i wanna know.”

And another asked, “who the hell monitors on cactus bruh not like it’ll move also?”

But for one commenter, it was the “best thing i’ve seen all day.”

