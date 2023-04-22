Home News Beautiful shots of red and purple skies in Singapore during partial solar...

Beautiful shots of red and purple skies in Singapore during partial solar eclipse go viral online

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Carlos Monforte Lightjunker
By Jewel Stolarchuk

Netizens shared that the sky was dyed pink, orange, and purple before turning grey, in a process that took about 30 minutes.

SINGAPORE: Early birds who caught the partial solar eclipse yesterday morning (20 Apr) have shared beautiful shots of the colourful dawn skies while the rare astronomical phenomenon unfolded across Singapore.

The unique type of solar eclipse that dazzled Singaporeans was a combination of a total solar eclipse and an annular solar eclipse, depending on the location. While the moon will cover only about 15 per cent of the Sun’s disk at the eclipse peak here in Singapore, people in some places, like Exmouth in Western Australia, experienced a total eclipse.

Stargazers here will have to wait over four years, until 2 Aug 2027, to catch another solar eclipse – one which may be difficult to catch as it will be a partial eclipse occurring during sunset. The next partial solar eclipse after that will be visible in Singapore on 22 July 2028.

In the meantime, check out some of the beautiful shots of the unfiltered Singapore sky that are going viral on social media:

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Anders Tradit

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Tik Tak

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Chong Seng Sng

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Myke Muk K

Photo: Facebook/CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore/Dalia Nar

Rare partial solar eclipse to dazzle Singaporeans in April

