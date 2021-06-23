Netizens poke fun of laundry soap ad that says “Even men can do it!”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — An advertisement for a laundry capsule from Japan is baffling and amusing netizens, especially since it claims that using it is so simple that, well… “even men can do it.”

Oof!

KA Singapore recently launched an advertisement for its 4in1 Laundry Capsule over social media.

It begins with a confused-looking man clumsily spilling detergent, when a woman’s voice tells him “Dear, just Ka it!”

And so, instead of having to deal with measuring the right amount of detergent and pouring it out, he just has to throw the capsule into a washing machine.

The brand claims it has Japan’s number one “ultra-concentrated formulation” to fight dust mites and bacteria, with “ten times cleaning power.”

The ad shows the man simply tossing the capsule into a washing machine while listening to his headphones and working on his laptop, also while spinning around playing with his little girl, and while pretending to be James Bond.

At the very end of the ad comes the line “Even men can do it!”, which the company also used as a hashtag on its Facebook account.

The Facebook post also says “Now anyone can do the laundry with just 1 capsule!”

One commenter asked Ka about its “need to portray men as incompetent buffoons?”

The company did not answer him directly but said it sent a personal message.

Over on Reddit, netizens poked fun at the ad.

Others imagined scenarios wherein the roles would be reversed.

Another commenter brought up another recent ad from the company, which reads, “Do you know only 40% of men does laundry in Singapore*? Using Ka 4in1 Laundry Capsules makes doing laundry so much more convenient that anyone can help! Have fresh clean clothes after the washing cycle is done.”

However, some commenters admitted that there are men who don’t bother to read instructions.

One commenter wrote that the ad managed to offend both men and women.

/TISG

