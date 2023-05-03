Morning Digest, May 3

Man who called a baby crying at restaurant as ’30 minutes of hell’ divides netizens

SINGAPORE: A TikToker who called half an hour’s worth of a baby’s cries at a restaurant “30 mins of hell” received mixed responses from netizens, some sympathetic toward him, while others sided with the child’s parents. “Do you think it’s responsible parenting to subject the entire restaurant to this sort of noise for 30 mins….audio was recorded 10m away from the screaming child #headache #paytosuffer #embarrasedparent #rant #notsotypicalsg #zenmastery,” wrote TikTok user @justjonasme in the caption of a May 1 (Monday) video. Read more here…

Pritam Singh: 80% Singaporeans in a poll said they’re in favour of English tests for new PRs, and citizens; the key point is integration, not division

SINGAPORE: A video clip of a speech from Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was shared on Reddit on Monday (May 1). He underlined his key point in proposing an English test to evaluate an individual’s citizenship or permanent residency application, focused on integration.

The Leader of the Opposition cited that in a poll by CNA, a large majority favoured the test.

Read more here…

Pritam Singh: ‘Singaporeans are already living through one of the most rapid cost of living rises in recent history’

SINGAPORE: In its May 1 message, The Workers’ Party underlined the need to keep Singapore’s workers safe in view of difficult times to come, calling for “greater protections and preparation” amid economic uncertainty. The message, issued by WP Chief Pritam Singh, cited the semi-annual report on the country’s economy from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), released last Wednesday (Apr 26), which said that the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow between 0.5 and 2.5 per cent, notably lower than 2022’s growth of 3.6 per cent.

Another IKEA cabinet shatters to pieces without contact

SINGAPORE: A follower of the sgfollowsall account on Instagram shared a video of the alleged aftermath of a glass panel of a cabinet shattering on its own. This came just a day after a Facebook netizen posted about his Detolf shelf from IKEA that also shattered into many pieces.

On Instagram, the caption on the video reads, “Hi, I want to share my experience buying a glass shelf from Ikea. I dont remember what the name of it was, but it costs $89. Basically while me, my brother and my dad were assembling it, one of the glass panels shatters out of nowhere, quite explosive too.

Read more here…

Netizen: For those planning to stay single, how will you take care of yourself when you’re old?

SINGAPORE: For the child free of a certain age, the question of who’ll take care of them in their later years will inevitably come up. One local Reddit user decided to crowdsource answers to this question, asking those who are single what they plan to do in the future.

“I am an only child and don’t plan to get married in the future. The only concern that I have to live a single life is how do I deal with health crisis in the future. Who is going to make decisions for me if one day I knock my head and forget about everything? What if I get dementia and can’t function properly anymore? My best friends are married and they have their own families to take care of, other friends are those who come and go in my life so I won’t bank on these friends,” wrote u/Ill-Newspaper-682 on r/askSingapore on Sunday (Apr 30).

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg