Another IKEA cabinet shatters to pieces without contact

SINGAPORE: A follower of the sgfollowsall account on Instagram shared a video of the alleged aftermath of a glass panel of a cabinet shattering on its own. This came just a day after a Facebook netizen posted about his Detolf shelf from IKEA that also shattered into many pieces.

On Instagram, the caption on the video reads, “Hi, I want to share my experience buying a glass shelf from Ikea. I dont remember what the name of it was, but it costs $89. Basically while me, my brother and my dad were assembling it, one of the glass panels shatters out of nowhere, quite explosive too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SgfollowsAll (@sgfollowsall)

No contact with the ground, no wind, nothing. It just exploded. Each glass fragment was about 0.5cm to 1cm long, some of it turning into a sharp and highly dangerous powder. We’re lucky we werent hurt, but as a safety precaution, we recommend being extremely careful or not buying this shelf at all.”

The shelf in the video may also be a Detolf model, as its quoted price and appearance are similar to the one on IKEA’s website.

On Facebook, a Mr Adam Tan had written on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page had written on Friday (Apr 28), “DETOLF glass cabinet. Well done Ikea Singapore IKEA” posting photos of hundreds of small pieces of glass on the ground as well as a bloody finger.

Apparently, problems with this particular glass shelf model have been around for at least six years.

When one woman posted on IKEA Singapore’s Facebook page about not one but two of her Detolf glass cabinets suddenly shattering, many chimed in to say this had happened to them as well.

“Figured I’d just add to this since it just happened to me. IKEA this product NEEDS to be discontinued. This is extremely dangerous,” wrote Mr Justin Jurczak in a comment on the post.

This happened to Detolf cabinets in other places besides Singapore, such as Melbourne and Sydney.

There are even videos about the occurrence.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to IKEA for further comment. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg