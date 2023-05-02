Morning Digest, May 2

Speeding motorbike knocks down pedestrian, then hits car and overturns along congested Causeway

OPINION | The Despair of the World’s Best Airport called Changi in Singapore

I’ve just arrived back in Singapore. You could say I should have a great feeling of relief at being back in civilisation after a week in what is a third-world country. That feeling should have been overwhelmingly strong as it took me around two hours to reach the boarding gate at Noi Bai International in Hanoi and enter Singapore in a breeze (after filling out the SG Arrival card, entry into the country is happily automated) in comparison to what I had been through on the Vietnamese side.

There were wonderful signs of being “home.” The most obvious was the water fountains at the airport. I no longer depended on bottled water to quench my thirst; everything was a language I could communicate in.

Jerry, the mouse, takes MRT after work to go home?

SINGAPORE: A video of a mouse scurrying around in an MRT train that has gone viral online has divided public opinion. Some people call the little rodent cute and praise the calm behaviour of the train passengers, while others express hygiene concerns. The video, shared on TikTok by user @salimscorpio yesterday (28 Apr), shows the mouse scurrying within an MRT train travelling along the East-West MRT Line, heading towards Jurong East.

Netizen asks if today’s parents still cane their children to discipline them, or ‘just talk some sense into them till they learn?’

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user asked how Singapore parents discipline their children after an older colleague claimed that “the current teenage generation is too soft because they aren’t well disciplined by their parents.”

The colleague added that back in his day, a caning or harsh scolding would happen when children committed wrongdoings, and due to this, his generation learned how to be disciplined.

‘Better to be a leftover person than to live a lifetime of regrets’ — Woman tells others who are single and anxious as they approach the ‘big 30’

SINGAPORE: A woman took to Reddit with her fears that turning 30 soon would mean she’d become a “leftover woman.” She also wondered if men might have the same kind of worries.

“I’m a single woman fast approaching the big 30 and I am acutely aware of 1. How time is flying by, 2. How I’m having fewer and fewer friends as I age, also translating to fewer social gatherings, 3. How my looks and weight may worsen as time goes by.”

