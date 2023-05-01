Jerry, the mouse, takes MRT after work to go home?

SINGAPORE: A video of a mouse scurrying around in an MRT train that has gone viral online has divided public opinion. Some people call the little rodent cute and praise the calm behaviour of the train passengers, while others express hygiene concerns.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @salimscorpio yesterday (28 Apr), shows the mouse scurrying within an MRT train travelling along the East-West MRT Line, heading towards Jurong East.

Despite the mouse running around, the passengers remained unfazed. Some seated passengers even raised their feet to let the rodent scurry past.

Some netizens commented that the mouse was very cute and compared it with Jerry in the classic cartoon “Tom and Jerry”. One netizen said, “Jerry just got off work and needs to take the MRT home.” Another joked that the recent hot weather must have caused the rodent to rush into the train to enjoy the air-conditioning.

However, some others expressed hygiene concerns. Pests like mice can carry diseases and spread them through their droppings, urine, and saliva. This is especially concerning in enclosed spaces like trains, where people can come into contact with the pests’ waste.

While it is unclear how the mouse got onto the MRT train, some netizens are calling for increased hygiene measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. SMRT has yet to comment on the incident.

