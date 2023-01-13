IKEA Singapore recalls affected LETTAN mirrors due to risk of breaking wall fittings and falling off, urges customers to stop using it

SINGAPORE — IKEA Singapore recalls certain LETTAN mirrors due to a safety risk. “Customer safety is the starting point for IKEA. Therefore, we are announcing a recall for repair action on LETTAN mirrors with a date stamp before and including 2105 (YYWW or May 2021) due to the risk of breaking wall fittings,” said IKEA.

IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, ensuring that they live up to all applicable laws and standards in the markets where they are sold. “Despite this, it has come to our attention that some of the fittings that attach LETTAN mirrors to the wall have been breaking,” said the home furnishings retailer on its website.

“This has, in turn, led to some mirrors unexpectedly falling. Therefore, we urge all customers who own an affected LETTAN mirror to stop using it and to order replacement wall fittings free of charge.”

Those who own an affected LETTAN mirror can order a replacement fitting here or contact IKEA Customer Contact Centre at +65 6786 6868.

“IKEA apologises for any inconvenience this recall for repair action may cause,” the company added.

It noted that no incidents were reported in Singapore.

