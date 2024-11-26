SINGAPORE: Having an age requirement at a restaurant—yea or nay?

When The English House, a Mohammed Sultan Road restaurant that opened in 2018 announced recently that it would be introducing an age limit for diners, many cheered the establishment’s decision.

Others, however, were none too keen.

Earlier this month, The English House, an eatery from British chef and restaurateur Marco Pierre White, announced in posts on Instagram and Facebook that from Nov 18, it would be introducing an age limit that meant that only children aged six years old and above would be allowed to enter.

“This decision comes after careful consideration and is based on recent experiences we’ve had at our restaurant,” the post reads.

On The English House’s Facebook page, commenters voiced approval, with one saying that he’s had an unpleasant experience when dining out with small children.

Another commenter wrote that “Kids below the age of 6 do not belong in fine dining venues,” although it should be pointed out that Mr White has made it clear that The English House is not a fine dining restaurant.

Other Facebook users seemed to feel that more restaurants have become “pet-friendly” but not “kid-friendly,” or alleged that this was an example of “discrimination against babies.”

Of course, there are other food and beverage places in Singapore where young children are not allowed, including Espoir Singapore, High House, and Vue.

On Instagram, The English House added, “We appreciate your understanding as we aim to enhance everyone’s dining experience.”

However, some commenters on that platform were not very happy. A few of them appeared to feel that the restaurant was not very family-friendly.

And when one Instagram user applauded The English House’s decision, another commenter asked him if he had ever been a child.

Nevertheless, one wrote that he was glad that at last there is a restaurant without children who are ill-disciplined, unruly, and noisy, as well as parents who believe that “their children are angels and can never be wrong.”

Others online argued that since Singapore has more than 5,000 restaurants, those who don’t wish to patronize The English House may choose not to do so and families with young children will not run out of options as to where to eat.

Many commenters agreed that too many parents allow their young children to be loud and behave poorly at eateries.

One Facebook user was even surprised that the age limit at The English House is quite low and suggested that only those aged 12 and over should be allowed. /TISG

