Netizens ask if Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are “Still under control?” following rise in local transmissions and unlinked cases

In response to the rising number of local Covid-19 transmissions along with the rise in unlinked cases, some netizens have questioned whether Singapore does in fact have the Covid-19 situation under control.

According to a recent report by Mothership.sg, the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jul 30) reported 139 new Covid-19 cases as of noon. While 131 of these cases were reported to be locally transmitted, 79 were linked to previous cases. However, the remaining 52 cases are still unlinked.

In response to this news, some netizens flocked to the comment section of the shared article on Facebook and expressed their doubts over Singapore’s handle of the pandemic.

“Still under control?” one netizen asked before using Israel and the United States as examples. “More must be done as data from Israel shows that fully vaccinated (people) can get seriously ill. C(enter) of D(isease) C(control) of USA said recently that (the) delta variant is as contagious as chicken pox.”

Others brought the two big clusters in Singapore to the conversation, debating which one was to blame. “(I’m) tell(ing) you it’s KTV’s fault!” said one, to which another replied, “It(‘s the) Jurong port cluster(‘s) fault, not KTV.”

Still, some questioned the government, with one asking, “Are we moving in the right direction with phase 2HA? Where is the review report and how should we move forward?”

Another took a more forward approach, asking, “What an amazing gold and diamond standard.”

“Unlinked daily numbers increasing…no change in plan,” said a netizen on another post. One even urged for quick action to be taken in order to prevent hospitals from reaching full capacity—a problem that other countries have looked dead in the eyes. “Please do something as we don’t want to be like other countries with so many cases…until (there are) no hospital bed(s).” /TISG

