Netizen sarcastically ‘compliments’ Town Council for allowing clutter in common area

Photo: FB screengrab/ COMPLAINT SINGAPORE

“This is not a complain. This is a compliment to sengkang town council for allowing the use of common corridor.” — Netizen

By Anna Maria Romero
Unhappy with how some residents have used the common corridor in his building, one man took to social media to air his grievances.

One Dex Brown posted several photos of various items found in the corridors, including a number of bird cages. I hope everyone is enjoying the 5am wake up Calls from birds,” he wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page, which published his post on Friday (May 6).

Sarcastically, he wrote that his post “is not a complain” but a “compliment to sengkang town council for allowing the use of common corridor.”

He added, “You can install your own bird hanging wall inserts, camera, chilling out table and pets corner. I hope everyone is enjoying the 5am wake up Calls from birds. free use of tap at the bin area too. 

Buyer for rivervale crescent 178c level 14. I welcome you to this lovely neighbourhood.”

Netizens commenting on his post appeared to share his concerns.

Others appreciated his “Alternative way of making a legit complain.”

 His intent was lost on one commenter, however.

Others jokingly tried to see the bright side of the situation.

However, the Singapore Civil Defence Force takes clutter in corridors very seriously, especially in HDB estates, because the items people place in common areas could be fire hazards.

The SCDF allows shoe racks, as they are used “for the sole purpose of keeping shoes, whereby, it would not constitute a substantial fire load.”

Folding or removable clothes racks are also allowed, but permanent ones are not.

And even with shoe racks, only small and low ones are allowed, as a 1.2-meter free space is required to be maintained so that wheelchairs and ambulance crews may have unfettered access at all times.

Everything else—including bulky plants, boxes of items and other combustibles is a technical no-no.

More information on what the SCDF says is allowed in common areas may be found here and here. /TISG

Mountainous clutter in HDB common area got cleared up quickly, netizens shocked at the power of social media

