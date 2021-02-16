Netizen calculates the likely speed BMW was going at during Tanjong Pagar crash

- Advertisement -

The BMW that crashed in Tanjong Pajang on Feb 13, killing five men, was likely travelling at more than 200 km per hour.

So said a netizen on social media who calculated the speed of the white BMW M4 coupe after watching the video of the crash.

The car was driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Long, one of the identified victims. All five men in the car died and the woman who tried to rescue them from the burning car suffered severe burns.

A netizen, one Ken Ten, calculated the possible speed of the car in a post on the popular Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Feb 14).

- Advertisement -

His calculations were based on the above widely circulated clip of the accident. He measured the distance to be about 71 m and the time taken to travel the distance was 1.16 seconds.

He calculated the speed of the BMW was around 220.3 km per hour.

Five people died and one was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after the car slammed into the front of a shophouse on Saturday (Feb 13) morning.

According to reports, the group had visited a Korean restaurant in the area to celebrate Chinese New Year. It is believed that Long wanted to take his friends on a joyride in his BMW, hence there were four passengers in the car with him.

Local residents said that they noticed some people entering a white BMW which sped around the area a few times. Eventually, the driver somehow lost control of the car which crashed into a shophouse before going up in flames.

A 26-year-old woman, believed to be known to the driver, tried to help the five men after the accident.

But she suffered severe burns and was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital. The driver and the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg

Please follow and like us: