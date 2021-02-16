Home News Netizen calculates the likely speed BMW was going at during Tanjong Pagar...

Netizen calculates the likely speed BMW was going at during Tanjong Pagar crash

He bases his calculations on video of the crash

Photo: YouTube screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

The BMW that crashed in Tanjong Pajang on Feb 13, killing five men, was likely travelling at more than 200 km per hour.

So said a netizen on social media who calculated the speed of the white BMW M4 coupe after watching the video of the crash.

The car was driven by 29-year-old Jonathan Long, one of the identified victims. All five men in the car died and the woman who tried to rescue them from the burning car suffered severe burns.

A netizen, one Ken Ten, calculated the possible speed of the car in a post on the popular Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Sunday (Feb 14).

- Advertisement -

His calculations were based on the above widely circulated clip of the accident. He measured the distance to be about 71 m and the time taken to travel the distance was 1.16 seconds.

He calculated the speed of the BMW was around 220.3 km per hour.

Five people died and one was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) after the car slammed into the front of a shophouse on Saturday (Feb 13) morning.

 According to reports, the group had visited a Korean restaurant in the area to celebrate Chinese New Year. It is believed that Long wanted to take his friends on a joyride in his BMW, hence there were four passengers in the car with him.

Local residents said that they noticed some people entering a white BMW which sped around the area a few times. Eventually, the driver somehow lost control of the car which crashed into a shophouse before going up in flames.

A 26-year-old woman, believed to be known to the driver, tried to help the five men after the accident.

But she suffered severe burns and was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital. The driver and the passengers were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. Police investigations are ongoing. /TISG

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
- Advertisement -
Featured News

More young Singaporeans setting out to be hawkers amid Covid-19 downturn

Singapore – Amidst the Covid-19 downturn, more young Singaporeans are setting out to be hawkers. One aspiring Michelin chef is training as a hawker instead after the pandemic postponed his chances of working at a Michelin-starred New York restaurant. The 25-year-old is...
View Post
Featured News

WP’s CNY greeting: May adversity be turned to success

Singapore—Workers’ Party chair and Member of Parliament Sylvia Lim (Aljunied GRC) posted Chinese New Year greetings over social media, wishing that “adversity be turned to success.” Ms Lim recorded her greetings in Mandarin, but provided a translation in English, acknowledging that for...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore economy expected to bounce back in 2021, dependent on progress of vaccinations: PM Lee

Singapore -- After the unparalleled decline in 2020, the bulk of Singapore's economy is expected to recover this year, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday (Feb 12). Speaking to media on Chinese New Year, Mr Lee highlighted that the bulk...
View Post

Send in your scoop to news@theindependent.sg 

Please follow and like us:
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent