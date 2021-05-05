Wet cement at Woodlands car park causes motorcyclist and pregnant wife to skid and fall

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A motorcyclist and his pregnant wife were thrown to the ground after slipping on wet concrete upon entering a multistorey Housing and Development Board (HDB) car park in Woodlands.

Facebook page ROADS.sg uploaded a video of the incident, which happened at Blk 626A Woodlands Drive 52 on Monday (May 3).

“HDB and Town Council owe the public an explanation for this accident,” wrote ROADS.sg.

The video began with the motorcyclist showing a glimpse of the multistorey car park ground covered in wet cement.

There was also no signage indicating that the concrete was still wet, as mentioned by the motorcyclist in Mandarin.

“What’s going on here, ah?” he asked.

“They did not put a signboard and just did this here; the cement is not dry.”

The man noted that he and his wife fell because the ground was slippery.

“I would like to know what is being done here. Can things be done like this?” asked the concerned individual.

“There aren’t any (safety) arrangements. How can motorcyclists not fall after coming up this ramp? […] What can be done to avoid falling?”

The man added that the area with the wet concrete was located in a blind spot behind a pillar. Motorists coming up the ramp might not see ahead and fail to stop in time.

Included in the video was the aftermath of the accident, with the man showing his wife’s arm, her foot and his arm and leg smeared with dry cement.

According to a Mothership report, the Sembawang Town Council (SBTC) was aware of the incident and received “feedback on unsafe work practices”.

The wet concrete was due to “floor repair works” at the car park. However, the contractor removed the barricades before the cement had completely set, added SBTC.

“Upon being alerted to the incident, safety cones were put up as a safety precaution for the other users of the car park.”

The SBTC spokesperson added that action had been taken against the contractor for failing to comply with proper work procedures./TISG

