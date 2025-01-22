SINGAPORE: A recent survey by job platform Indeed reveals that nearly 24% of Singapore workers plan to increase their earnings in 2025, highlighting ongoing concerns about financial security and wage growth.

This sentiment continues trends observed in previous years as employees navigate challenges posed by inflation and the rising cost of living.

While Singapore’s core inflation fell to 2.1% in October 2024—the lowest in nearly three years—many workers remain worried that their salaries are not keeping pace with daily expenses. These concerns have led 25% of survey respondents to identify achieving a competitive salary as one of their biggest career challenges in the coming year.

In response to these challenges, over 56% of workers plan to invest in training and development. The focus spans technical areas like artificial intelligence and essential soft skills like leadership and emotional intelligence.

Beyond salary concerns, workers are also seeking improvements in workplace conditions. 31% of respondents for 2025 cited better compensation and benefits as the top change desired. Flexible work arrangements and clearer career development pathways followed closely, with 22% and 21% of respondents prioritizing these enhancements.

More than 56% of employees are actively pursuing or considering additional paid work to bolster financial stability. However, 17% remain uncertain about extra jobs, while 27% expressed no interest.

