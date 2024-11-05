SINGAPORE: A recent survey has revealed that nearly 40% of Singaporean respondents are living with pre-diabetes, a condition that often precedes Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) and significantly increases the risk of its development.

Conducted by the NUS Lloyd’s Register Foundation Institute for the Public Understanding of Risk (IPUR) in partnership with Diabetes Singapore, the survey’s findings have sparked fresh concerns over public health and the need for increased diabetes awareness and preventive care.

Pre-diabetes, a state where blood sugar levels are elevated but not high enough to be classified as diabetes, serves as a critical early warning for individuals.

Without proactive lifestyle adjustments, approximately 35% of those with pre-diabetes in Singapore are likely to progress to T2D within eight years, according to the report titled “Diabetes Perception,” released today.

Respondents diagnosed with pre-diabetes were often older, predominantly male, and typically had a higher body mass index (BMI) compared to those without diabetes.

The survey, conducted at various health screening events between June and October 2024, engaged close to 1,000 participants.

It sought to assess public understanding of diabetes, gauge awareness levels, and foster discussions among healthcare providers, policymakers, individuals with diabetes, and the broader community on advancing diabetes care.

The findings indicate a significant disconnect between individuals’ perceptions of their health and their actual diabetes status.

Among those who believed they were diabetes-free, nearly 42% were found to have pre-diabetes, while almost 6% were unknowingly living with diabetes.

Additionally, over half of respondents unsure about their diabetes status were found to have abnormal blood sugar levels, with nearly 40% having pre-diabetes and more than 10% having diabetes.

Even among those diagnosed with diabetes, awareness was strikingly low. Less than half of respondents identified as diabetic (64 out of 137) were aware of their condition, while nearly 70% of individuals with pre-diabetes believed they did not have diabetes.

The data highlights a significant gap in public awareness, suggesting that many Singaporeans are unknowingly at risk.

Professor Leonard Lee, Director of IPUR, emphasized the urgency of improving public awareness.

“This study highlights existing gaps in awareness and knowledge and underscores the importance of regular health screenings,” he said.

“Many people are unaware of their blood glucose levels, which prevents them from taking action to manage their health.

This is particularly important for those with pre-diabetes, who are at higher risk of progressing to diabetes if they do not make lifestyle changes,” he added.

Mr Satyaprakash Tiwari, Director of Diabetes Singapore, echoed these concerns, noting that the partnership between Diabetes Singapore and IPUR has provided valuable insights into community needs.

“The study has demonstrated that prevention should come before reaction,” he said. “People need to go for regular screenings to better care for their health and reduce their vulnerability to diabetes.”

In response to these findings, IPUR and Diabetes Singapore have announced plans to develop and test new interventions and communication strategies to enhance diabetes prevention and management in Singapore.

Building on previous IPUR research, which suggests that cultivating a growth mindset may promote better diabetes care, this initiative aims to encourage a proactive approach toward managing this chronic disease.

