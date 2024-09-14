NCT’s Jaehyun announces LP version of his debut solo album, J, is coming soon!

Celebrity

ByLydia Koh

September 14, 2024

KOREA: NCT’s Jaehyun made his solo debut with the album J on Aug 6, 2024, and has since announced an LP version set to drop on Oct 28, 2024, as reported by PINKVILLA. Fans will soon be able to purchase this vinyl release.

On Sept 13, 2024, SM Entertainment revealed that Jaehyun would release the LP version of his debut solo album, J, which stands for “Long Play,” indicating a full-length vinyl album.

J represents the first letter of Jaehyun’s name, which he often writes on his belongings. Eight tracks make up the album; the lead single, Smoke, is available in Korean and English.


Two pre-release tracks, Roses and Dandelion, were released ahead of the album, while the other songs include Flamin’ Hot Lemon, Completely, Easy, and Can’t Get You.

Fan favourite

Jaehyun joined the NCT 127 sub-unit upon making his NCT debut in 2016. More recently, he became part of a new sub-unit, NCT DoJaeJung, alongside Doyoung and Jungwoo, and released their first album, Perfume, in 2023.

Jaehyun participated in NCT 127’s 2024 comeback album “Walk,” in addition to contributing two solo tracks, “Forever Only” and “Horizon,” to the NCT Lab project.

Jaehyun is part of the renowned group NCT.  He is a talented singer, dancer, and rapper from South Korea. With his striking visuals, powerful vocals, and impressive stage presence, Jaehyun quickly became a fan favorite.

As a member of NCT, Jaehyun has contributed to numerous hit songs and albums, showcasing his versatility as both a vocalist and rapper. He is renowned for his engaging performances and rich, soulful voice.

Also an actor

In addition to his music career, Jaehyun ventured into acting in 2022, starring in the college romance series Dear M. He will also make his big-screen debut in the upcoming movie You Will Die in 6 Hours and is currently filming a new K-drama titled I Believe You.

Over on social media, a commenter said, “FINALLYYYYY.” Another commenter said, “This will be the greatest.” Furthermore, a commenter said, “Massive.”

