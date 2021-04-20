Entertainment Arts Blackpink's Jennie deletes Instagram photo after being accused of violating social distancing...

Blackpink’s Jennie deletes Instagram photo after being accused of violating social distancing rules

Blackpink's Jennie deletes photo on Instagram following accusation of violating social distancing measures

blackpink’s-jennie-deletes-instagram-photo-after-being-accused-of-violating-social-distancing-rules

Author

malaymail

Date

Category

EntertainmentArtsCelebrityInternationalCOVID 19Lifestyle
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR — Jennie from popular K-pop girl group Blackpink deleted a photo from her visit to an arboretum in Paju in her Instagram after uproar over her supposedly flouting social distancing rules.

Koreaboo reported that the photo showed seven hands holding an ice cream each which led to accusations that she had violated social distancing rules by participating in a gathering of more than five people.

When she removed the photo and replaced it with another photo of just her hands holding an ice cream, it led to more controversy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by J (@jennierubyjane)

- Advertisement -

The arboretum clarified that Jennie was indeed there on an official matter.

“Blackpink’s Jennie visited for work.

“She must have taken the photos after wrapping up the job,” a representative of the arboretum was reported as saying.

Blackpink’s label YG Entertainment responded to the matter and confirmed she was at the arboretum for work and not for a social gathering.

A representative of the label told Soompi that Jennie was at the arboretum to film content for a video.Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Post goes viral of man who wants to extend hospital stay as nobody cares for him at home

Singapore — A netizen has urged readers on Facebook to take care of their parents while they are still alive, after overhearing an elderly man in a hospital ask to stay longer since, he said, no one took care of him...
View Post
Asia

Praise for student who eats lunch discreetly out of respect for Muslim friends fasting

Singapore - A student has garnered praise for his sensitivity towards his Muslim friends fasting for Ramadan by eating his lunch discreetly. Syafiq Izwan Kassim, a teacher in Malaysia, took to Facebook on Wednesday (Apr 14) to share an experience with one...
View Post
Featured News

Troubles not over: Leong Sze Hian ordered to pay another S$130,000 for legal costs, disbursements

Singapore— Blogger Leong Sze Hian celebrated a little too early when he thanked Singaporeans on Facebook on Apr 4 for contributing the S$133,000 he was ordered to pay by the High Court as damages to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. His legal...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent