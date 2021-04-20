Lee Ha Neul blames bandmate Kim Chang Ryul for his brother’s death

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Hip-hop trio 45RPM member Lee Hyun Bae had a heart attack and died on April 17 at the age of 48. His elder brother, Lee Ha Neul, is blaming his bandmate Kim Chang Ryul for Hyun Bae’s death. Ha Neul and Chang Ryul are members of the hip-hop trio DJ DOC.

When Hyun Bae died, Ha Neul and fellow DJ DOC member Jung Jae Yong flew to Jeju Island where Hyun Bae stayed. At that time, Chang Ryul posted a photo of Hyun Bae on his Instagram account, paying a tribute to the deceased rapper. Ha Neul responded angrily saying: “You’re the centre of this. He died because of you…”

Not long after, Ha Neul’s comment was deleted. According to sources, Ha Neul was upset over his brother’s death. It was said that he was just venting his frustration to a close friend, reported Hype.my. However, that may not be true as Ha Neul streamed live on Instagram to blame Chang Ryul again for Hyun Bae’s death.

Ha Neul said that Chang Ryul looked after all money matters related to their band, DJ DOC.

It was alleged that he never shared the money with Hyun Bae even though the latter wrote the lyrics to all of their songs. Ha Neul felt angry that Chang Ryul was pretending to be his brother’s friend after Hyun Bae passed away due to being worked to death. Ha Neul said that he would reveal everything that he had hidden for 20 years to keep DJ DOC going. He alleged that Chang Ryul “never put in any effort on the DJ DOC albums. He’d just come after the release, get drunk, and cheat on his wife.”

Furthermore, Ha Neul revealed that all of them, together with Hyun Bae, started a business on Jeju Island. Chang Ryul reportedly bailed out halfway, breaking agreements, due to lack of faith in the business doing well. Because of that, Hyun Bae started doing delivery services to earn some money.

Sadly, Hyun Bae had a car accident out on delivery business but was unable to obtain a detailed diagnosis because he did not have enough money. But he asked his family not to tell Ha Neul because he didn't want his elder brother to worry about him.

