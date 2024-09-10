NCT’s Doyoung breaks down in tears during his performance amid ex-member Taeil’s continuous scandal

According to PINKVILLA, SM Entertainment declared on Aug 28 that Taeil would be leaving NCT because of an unidentified physical infraction.

Despite this controversy, the remaining NCT members have continued their activities, with Doyoung recently performing multiple days during his 2024 DOYOUNG CONCERT [Dear Youth] in Japan.

During the performance of his song “Rest,” Doyoung became emotional, breaking down in tears, which affected his ability to sing. He briefly stepped away from the stage but soon returned to complete the song.

The previous day, he had given a heartfelt speech that resonated on social media, encouraging NCTzens (the NCT fandom) to feel free to take breaks from supporting the group and to return whenever they felt ready.

doyoung crying during dear youth today ㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/jGZZlM9xwY — 링 (@NCTDAOYlNG) September 8, 2024

Appreciating his efforts

Doyoung’s recent concerts have deeply moved fans, with many empathizing with his struggles amid Taeil’s controversy. They also appreciate his efforts to reassure and support his fans.

Doyoung later shared a heartfelt letter on the Bubble app, apologizing for the delay in communication and his emotional performance. He reflected on his feelings following recent events.

In his message, Doyoung apologized for being late in addressing fans, stating, “I’m really sorry for being so late… I don’t even know how many times I struggled with how to write this.”

The singer apologised for the delay in replying to fans, saying he was finding the right time to speak to them without interruption.

Crying a lot

Doyoung expressed gratitude for the concerts, acknowledging that he cried a lot during “Rest” without realizing it and felt sorry for the fans who came to hear him sing. He hoped that nothing he said would be misunderstood, as it would deeply sadden him.

He assured fans that he would continue to sing his heart out on stage, emphasizing that this is his most steadfast promise.

He concluded by thanking fans for their support and expressing his belief that they would cherish their time together even more going forward. He wished fans a restful sleep and sweet dreams.

On his Instagram post, a netizen said, “I love u always. I’m so proud of u.” Yet another netizen mentioned, “Don’t be sad, he’s not worth it”. Someone left an uplifting comment, “Doyoung, you’re a literal sunshine; you’re so endearing and so precious.”