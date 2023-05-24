Naomi Neo’s son is more attached to her than to his father

SINGAPORE: In a TikTok video, Naomi Neo shared a snippet of her husband, Han, talking to their son, asking him to spend time with his dad. Apparently, the child does not want to do anything without his mommy.

Naomi Neo stated in her post caption: “Sorry dad, our bond’s stronger than his love for spidey.”

In the video, Naomi’s husband invites their son, Kyzo, to spend time with his papa on a school holiday. His first response was ‘yes’, but he immediately changed it to ‘no’.

Even when he was bribed to go buy toys and watch a movie together, Kyzo did not budge and kept on saying ‘no.’

Kyzo then asked: “Where’s mommy?”, and when Han stated that it will only be the both of them, Kyzo once again refused.

With one final bribe of buying him a Spiderman toy, Kyzo remained firm and did not want to go alone with his father.

Kyzo added “Mommy and I will go out and you [his father] stay at home.”

Netizens expressed their thoughts and opinions on the said TikTok video.

One TikTok user stated: “At this point don’t ask again 😂”

Another TikTok user remarked: “He knows what he wants 😂 😂 😂”

One more user declared: “OMG HE’S SO CUTEEEE”

Others agreed that Kyzo is a mommy’s boy by stating: “yall we have a mommy boy”, and “Sorry bruh! Boy is always mommy precious.”

Another comment stated: “The love for mum is real, even the father finds it unbelievable 😂 😂 😂”

More users said: “U did your best”, “Haha same situation with our son”, “lol that’s just like my youngest son and ! 😂 😂 😂😂 “, and “My son do this toooo.”

