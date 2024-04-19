US Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) finds himself at the center of a legal storm as court filings reveal a potential twist in his ongoing bribery case. The senator might attribute responsibility to his wife Nadine if he testifies during his trial, potentially asserting that she was the recipient of the funds and concealed the truth from him, as indicated in court documents.

The senator, along with his wife Nadine, faces allegations of accepting hefty bribes in exchange for leveraging his political influence, a charge vehemently denied by both.

Last year’s indictment, spearheaded by the US Department of Justice, accused the Menendez duo of pocketing “hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes,” allegedly linked to promises of safeguarding interests and bolstering ties with the Government of Egypt.

In a surprising move, Senator Menendez, who mulls an independent bid for reelection, may pivot his defense strategy towards implicating his wife, according to sources cited by Politico.

Nadine as scapegoat

The senator’s legal team appears poised to underscore an “absence of any improper intent” on his part by shedding light on instances where Nadine Menendez purportedly kept crucial information from him or conveyed a sense of legality to their actions.

However, the revelation of this prospective defense tactic has not come without its share of contention. Earlier objections from Menendez’s legal camp highlighted concerns about the potential bias it could inject into the jury pool, jeopardizing the couple’s right to a fair trial.

The battle to disclose these details to the public was hard-fought, with NBC New York and a coalition of media outlets, including POLITICO, persevering to unveil the contents of the sealed court filings.

Their efforts bore fruit when Federal Judge Sidney Stein’s order led to the documents being unsealed on Tuesday, offering a glimpse into the complexities of Menendez’s legal strategy and the high-stakes nature of the proceedings.

