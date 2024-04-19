Business & Economy

Tax Dollars: 5 outrageous ways your money is spent

ByGemma Iso

April 19, 2024
Ever paused to ponder where those chunks of your hard-earned paycheck vanish? Brace yourself, as it turns out, your tax dollars are leading a double life.

Sure, some of those funds are channeled into noble causes, fueling civic projects, and powering the wheels of health research. However, a chunk of your cash is also taking some bizarre detours.

So, where else do your tax dollars go?

Dino Serenades – Ever envisioned T-Rex belting out tunes a la “Barney”? The National Science Foundation dropped a cool $450,000 in 2016 to unlock the mystery of whether dinosaurs could hit those high notes. Spoiler alert: they couldn’t. But hey, at least we know they weren’t rehearsing for a Jurassic choir.

Nicotine Adventures with Zebrafish – Across the pond, the NIH made waves with a study that hooked zebrafish on nicotine, to the tune of $708,466. Why? To dive deep into the genetic roots of addiction. Talk about a fishy experiment!

Bus Stop Extravaganza – Arlington, Virginia, took public transit stops to the next level in 2013, unveiling a $1 million ‘super stop’. With stainless steel glam, heated floors, and tech-savvy schedules, it’s a far cry from your average curb-side perch. Tax dollars at work or a bus stop turned boulevard of dreams?

Toilet Troubles – Washington, D.C.’s transit woes hit a new low when it splashed out $500,000 to maintain a self-cleaning toilet. The catch? It hasn’t seen action since 2017. Taxpayer dollars are down the drain, quite literally.

Buying Social Media Popularity – Uncle Sam isn’t just pumping cash into infrastructure. The State Department made headlines by dropping a whopping $630,000 on Facebook and Twitter ads in a quest for likes and retweets. But did it pay off? Spoiler: not really. Less than 2% clicked ‘like’, making it a pricey thumbs-down.

So, the next time you spot a deduction on your pay stub, remember, that your taxes might just be funding the next big breakthrough or the quirkiest study to hit the lab.

