Caitlin Clark is shooting for fair pay at WNBA

ByGemma Iso

April 18, 2024
In the world of basketball, Caitlin Clark is a force to be reckoned with. At 22, she’s the highest-scoring player in college basketball, regardless of gender. Yet, despite her stellar achievements, Clark’s rookie contract with the WNBA’s Indiana Fever tells a different story—one of stark pay inequality.

As the number one pick in the WNBA draft, Clark’s expected salary of $76,535 falls dramatically short compared to the eye-watering $10.5 million projected for a rookie in the NBA. The glaring pay gap underscores broader issues of gender inequality still prevalent in sports.

Rachel Schladenhauffen, a college student who followed Clark’s journey during her Final Four run, remarked, “It’s truly embarrassing. These women excel in their sport. She even surpassed Steph Curry’s record, so she unquestionably merits more than $76,000.”

Recent figures reveal a shifting tide in favor of the women’s game. The NCAA Women’s March Madness tournament drew record-breaking viewership, surpassing its male counterpart, while attendance at WNBA games is on a rapid incline. Clark’s arrival in the league is expected to further bolster this momentum, with analysts predicting a surge in interest among fans.

However, beneath the surface success lies a persistent problem — the gender pay chasm. On average, women earn 18% less than men, a divide exacerbated for Black and Latina women.

In basketball, the chasm is even wider, with WNBA players earning a fraction of their NBA counterparts’ salaries.

Nevertheless, there’s hope on the horizon. Clark’s potential to capitalize on name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals could significantly augment her earnings, following in the footsteps of NBA stars like Stephen Curry and LeBron James. Moreover, the recent WNBA collective bargaining agreement represents a step forward, providing players with increased salaries and essential benefits.

Athletes like Caitlin Clark are not only rewriting the record books but also rewriting the rules on fair compensation. With each three-pointer she sinks, she’s not just scoring points but also striking a blow for equality in sports.

