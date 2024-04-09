McDonald’s, the iconic fast-food behemoth, is making bold moves in the Middle East, aiming to revive its presence in Israel amidst a backdrop of political tensions and boycotts. But the move will not stop the calls for a boycott of the brand, worldwide.

The company announced its acquisition of Alonyal Limited, the longstanding franchisee behind 225 McDonald’s restaurants in Israel. While financial details remain undisclosed, the deal will close in the coming months, marking a strategic shift in the company’s approach.

With this acquisition, McDonald’s is signaling its commitment to the Israeli market, vowing to maintain operations and retain over 5,000 employees. Jo Sempels, McDonald’s president of international developmental licensed markets, emphasized the company’s dedication to delivering exceptional experiences for employees and customers in Israel.

McDonald’s: Rocking the boat?

Alonyal Limited has been at the helm of the fast-food chain’s operations in Israel for over three decades, establishing itself as one of the nation’s most prosperous fast-food chains.

However, recent controversies have rocked its stability. In October, Alonyal sparked outrage across the Middle East by announcing free meals for Israeli soldiers on social media, triggering widespread boycotts in regions with significant Muslim populations.

The fallout from this move has affected McDonald’s sales not only in Israel but also in countries like France and many countries in Asia and Arabia.

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski acknowledged the challenge, recognizing the broader humanitarian crisis at play. Despite the acquisition, he cautioned against expecting immediate improvements amidst ongoing conflicts.

As McDonald’s navigates the complex geopolitical landscape, its decision to take direct control of its Israeli operations underscores its determination to weather challenges and carve a path forward in a region where politics often intersect with commerce.

Cover Photo:

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

The post McDonald’s acquiring Israeli franchise won’t stop the boycott momentum appeared first on The Independent News.