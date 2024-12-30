SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to share his frustration about his stagnant salary, revealing that despite having five years of experience in his field, he never earned more than S$3,200.

In a post on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum on Sunday (Dec 29), he explained that it has been challenging to break through the S$4,000 salary barrier with only a local poly diploma.

“I have been applying to jobs that are S$4,000 and above but have not been successful for the past 1 year. Guess I have reached my ceiling,” he wrote.

The worker also shared that he’s currently pursuing a part-time degree at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), with about 2.5 years left until graduation, hoping that it will help open up more opportunities for career growth and a higher salary.

However, curious if others made progress in their careers without a degree, he asked the community, “I want to hear from those non-degree holders how you increased your salary. Surpassing S$4,000 and beyond.”

“Work hard and always be open to new opportunities…”

In the comments, many Singaporean Reddit users were eager to share their experiences and advice on how they managed to achieve a high salary without a degree.

One user commented, “S$2.4K, S$2.6K, S$3.7K, then S$5K promotion to a head of department. Work hard and always be open to new opportunities. And I guess what helps greatly is having a sharp mind and leadership skills.

I guided my colleagues and stepped up to solve critical problems for the company. Someday, someone will definitely recognize your value. Don’t give up!”

Another said, “I only have a diploma. Making a little more than S$6K. Soft skills are more important than qualification if you ask me.”

Some advised the worker to keep upgrading his skills through short courses or self-study to stay competitive in the job market. One user expressed, “I took online courses from Coursera and Udemy to improve my skills, such as programming or software engineering.

Although the certificates are not industry recognised, they show some potential employers your willingness to learn and your attitude towards continuous learning.”

Several users also encouraged the worker not to give up on finding better job opportunities, saying that this process takes time. One user even shared that he applied to 100 jobs before finally landing a position at an MNC that pays around $3,500.

One user added, “Keep upskilling, know you and your skillset worth, and keep trying to look for opportunities – be it job hopping or internal transfer or networking.”

Advantages of having a degree

While having a degree doesn’t automatically guarantee success, it has significant advantages. According to Coursera, a degree can open up new job opportunities, help you switch careers, or boost your growth in your current one.

There are also financial perks. In Singapore, diploma holders typically earn a median salary of $2,300 to $2,614 per month. On the other hand, those with a degree can expect a median salary between $3,100 and $5,600.

Beyond the paycheck, earning a degree can also bring a strong sense of accomplishment. Going back to school can be fulfilling if you’ve always wanted to finish a degree or pursue further studies.

It offers opportunities to explore new passions, gain more independence, and expand your social circle, all of which can contribute to personal and professional growth.

