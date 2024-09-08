LE SSERAFIM is set to perform at the pre-show for this year’s MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), as reported by Soompi.

On Sept 6, MTV announced that LE SSERAFIM would take the stage at the 2024 VMA Pre-Show just before the main ceremony.

The group joins a list of notable artists who have performed at the VMA Pre-Show in the past, including Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, and Rihanna.

🚨 @le_sserafim is performing on the 2024 #VMA Pre-Show!!! 🚨 Don’t miss out on alllll the fun starting Wednesday at 6:30p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/CU3JGjCnJZ — Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 6, 2024

First-ever VMA nomination

LE SSERAFIM is receiving their first-ever VMA nomination this year, with their hit song “EASY” earning them a nod for Push Performance of the Year. Lisa from BLACKPINK will undoubtedly sing at the major award presentation; it has already been established.

On Sept 11 at 6:30 pm KST, the 2024 MTV VMA Pre-Show is planned for telecast. A commenter on the group’s Instagram page wrote,”WE LOVE YOU GUYS!!!”

Someone else wrote, “I’m obsessed with eunchae’s part.” There was also a comment that said, “They’re outfits ✨”

The South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM was created by HYBE Labels in 2022. The group has six members: Sakura, Kim Chaewon, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, Cho Hyein, and Hong Eunchae.

They are the first girl group under HYBE Labels, the agency known for managing global stars like BTS and TXT. The group is recognized for their powerful, confident image, and it often blends elements of hip-hop and R&B into its music.

Commercial success

LE SSERAFIM debuted with their album “FEARLESS,” which was a commercial success and charted highly on various international music charts. They quickly gained popularity in South Korea and abroad, cultivating a dedicated fanbase.

Their albums and singles have consistently performed well on music charts, earning them numerous awards and nominations from various music awards ceremonies.

The group has also embarked on successful world tours, allowing them to connect with fans across the globe. LE SSERAFIM will continue to make waves on the international scene with their performance at the VMAs.