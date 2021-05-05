M’sian worker and sole breadwinner suffers a stroke and severe memory loss in SG; family with two young kids crowdfunds for S$100K

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A 34-year-old Malaysian man who was working in Singapore lost his memory after collapsing from a stroke. He is the sole breadwinner for his family, and his wife and two young children are crowdfunding to pay his medical bills.

In a Facebook post on Monday (May 3), the man’s wife appealed to netizens to help with the medical expenses which have totalled S$60,000. With more expenses to come, his wife would like to raise S$100,000.

Mr Alex Ng, who has been working in Singapore for 12 years, usually video calls his wife and children daily. So, when he couldn’t be contacted on Apr 18, his wife became worried.

Stuck in Malaysia with two children aged two and five, Mrs Ng reached out to their friends who eventually put up a Facebook notice and filed a missing person report with the police.

Eventually, the police notified Mr Ng’s family and friends that he had been admitted to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH) after collapsing on the sidewalk and having his phone and wallet stolen.

“On the very same day, Alex had gone through brain surgery as he was diagnosed with Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), which is essentially a stroke”, his wife wrote in her post.

After being warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for about nine days, Mr Ng was found to be suffering from memory loss. He was unable to recognise his friends, wife and children.

“Alex will have a long way to recovery, and though there’s workman insurance, it only covers at most $15,000, while his bill had shot up to over $60,000, and still more to come when there’s no sign of recovery for him”, Mrs Ng wrote.

At the time of writing, she has managed to raise S$27, 685 via a give.asia campaign.

TISG has reached out to Mrs Ng for comment and clarification. /TISG

