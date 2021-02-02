Home News MRT commuter causes a scene, lashes out at 'auntie' for "standing too...

MRT commuter causes a scene, lashes out at ‘auntie’ for “standing too close” to her

The commuter even takes out her phone to film the person she is screaming at

Photos: Stomp

Author

Jewel Stolarchuk

Date

Category

News
A woman went berserk and shouted at a fellow commuter for standing too close to her, in an East-West MRT train travelling from Lakeside to Jurong East on Friday (29 Jan) around 1.30pm. A video a bystander took of the commotion is going viral online.

In the video, the woman can be heard scolding an older woman and yelling that “there is so much space over there, you want to stand here?” Repeating herself, the commuter even takes out her phone to film the person she is screaming at.

A male commuter can be seen intervening. Standing up for the older lady, the man called the woman who was shouting “stupid” and asked her to move if she has an issue. He added, “F*** you, understand?”

Irate, the woman responds: “F*** what? She cannot go over there? I was here first, okay?” She went on using profane language as the man ushered the other woman to move.

The screaming woman then takes out her handphone to film the man and challenges him to say what he wants. She adds that she is going to post the video online.

The man takes out his own handphone to record the woman. Calling the woman “embarrassing,” the man accused the woman of being a bully before the video clip ends.

