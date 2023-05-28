Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run at MCE tunnel, appeals for witnesses to step forward

SINGAPORE: A motorcyclist who sustained serious injuries in a hit-and-run incident along the Marina Coastal Expressway (MCE) tunnel towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Thursday (May 25) is now seeking eyewitnesses to come forward.

The appeal for witnesses was shared on the SGFollowsAll Telegram group by a friend of the injured motorcyclist. According to the friend’s message, the incident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. and involved a black car.

“The driver of the black car side-swiped him, causing him to skid and fall. Instead of stopping, the driver callously drove away, leaving him injured and bleeding on the road alone,” the friend said.

The motorcyclist suffered severe injuries, including a broken clavicle and numerous bodily abrasions and cuts. He also required stitches for a forehead wound.

The friend disclosed that the victim had filed a police report regarding the hit-and-run incident. In an appeal to the public, he said, “We are appealing for any witnesses to come forward if they saw anything related to the accident involving a black car and my friend’s motorcycle.”

Eyewitness accounts and any available information could be crucial in identifying the driver responsible for the hit-and-run and bringing them to justice. The injured motorcyclist and his friend are hopeful that individuals who were present during the incident or have any relevant details will step forward to assist in the investigation.

Those with any information regarding the hit-and-run incident on the MCE tunnel are urged to come forward and contact the authorities.

