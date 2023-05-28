Commuters travel in the dark after power outage plunges Serangoon MRT station platform into darkness

SINGAPORE: Commuters at Serangoon MRT station experienced an unexpected power outage this morning (May 28), resulting in the entire platform of the Circle Line section being enveloped in darkness for approximately one hour and 20 minutes. However, train services were not affected by the incident.

Numerous netizens took to social media to share their experiences and photos of the darkened platform at Serangoon MRT station. They expressed surprise and curiosity, with some commenting that it was their first encounter with the MRT operating in such conditions.

One passenger stated, “I was also scared, I quietly exited the train.”

An SMRT spokesperson has since confirmed that a power failure occurred around 8:45 am and that the outage only affected some lights in the circle line halls and platform, not the northeast line area.

Revealing that the power was restored by 10.05 am, the spokesperson added that SMRT arranged for additional staff to assist passengers in the station while the lights were out.

