Morning Digest, Nov 12

SG woman’s husband runs their household like a company, enforces bi-weekly KPI meetings, and more

A woman confessed on social media that she is worried about how her husband runs their household, as he treats it like a company – goal setting and performance meetings included. The woman wrote an anonymous post on the confessions page NUSWhispers page, asking NUS Associate Professor Ben Leong for advice.

Read more here…

Titus Low says he met Dee Kosh while in prison, the latter gave him advice on how to survive prison life

Since Titus Low’s release from prison on Nov 9, he took to social media asking his followers to leave him a comment if they had any questions about his time behind bars.

The most-asked question in the comments section proved to be about Titus’ haircut, or why he did not have to shave his head. Prisoners typically must shave their heads or keep their hair “cut close” while in jail, but only prisoners whose sentence exceeds one month are required to do so.

Read more here…

‘Well-deserved’ congratulations pour in marking Loh Kean Yew’s big win as Sportsman of the Year!

Thursday night (Nov 10) was a big night for badminton player Loh Kean Yew, 25, as he won Sportsman of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards.

Loh, who marked a career-high earlier this week as he ranked third in badminton world rankings, bested former pool world No. 1 Aloysius Yapp in the category, while paddler Yu Mengyu, 33, won in the Sportswoman of the Year category.

Read more here…

After S’pore police female officer appears on SPF TikTok video, netizens beg her with ‘arrest me now’ comments

Most of the videos on the official Singapore Police Force TikTok channel have gotten thousands of views, but a recent one featuring a female officer received a lot more attention than usual—going viral in just a short time. “Hi there! I’m Priscilla,” the young officer says at the beginning of the video. This was apparently enough to set many presumably male hearts aflutter, and the video has been viewed over 740,000 since it was posted on Nov 8. Read more here…

Near stampede situation at Circle Line MRT station due to train service suspension after Emergency Stop Plunger activated

A photo of an overcrowded Circle Line platform at Serangoon MRT station on Thursday (Nov 10) was posted online, sparking concern of a “near stampede situation”. “I experienced a near crowd stampede situation at 8:37 am at Serangoon Circle Line MRT station. I was coming down the escalator while the platform was completely full of people. I shouted, “turn off the escalator”. A few people started to shout with me. Fortunately, nobody fell down,” wrote a netizen on the Singapore subreddit. Read more here…

