Morning Digest, March 30

2 years jail for man who kept over 15,000 child pornography photos and videos

SINGAPORE: A local man was sentenced to two years in prison on Tuesday (28 Mar) after being caught in possession of over 15,000 photos and videos depicting child pornography. The court heard that the 36-year-old man, Ansari Abdul Amin, used the messaging app Telegram to watch pornography between 2013 and 2014. The content the man viewed included pornographic videos of babies and children under 11 being s*xually abused by adults. Read more here…

Leon Perera: People who are cruel to animals will often go on to be cruel to human beings too

SINGAPORE: Earlier this month, Workers’ Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC) called upon the Ministry of National Development to expedite its current review regarding penalties for individuals found to be cruel to their pet animals.

And in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Mar 28), Mr Perera wrote that “People who are cruel to animals will often go on to be cruel to human beings too,” noting that aside from calling on the National Parks Board (Parks) to implement stronger penalties for animal cruelty, he underlined the need for a “complementary restorative approach that seeks to reform animal abusers and also pre-empt acts of cruelty through education.”

Read more here…

Neighbours mourn the loss of retired teacher who was found dead in her home

SINGAPORE: Residents at Block 11 Holland Drive are mourning the loss of an elderly retired teacher, after she was found dead in her flat on Sunday (26 Mar). The police were alerted to the incident after a neighbour reported smelling something rancid coming from her apartment, around 1.55pm. When they arrived at the scene, the police found the elderly woman lying motionless in the unit. She was pronounced dead on the spot.

Ho Ching lambasts woman who criticised NTUC Fairprice staff for not being able to speak English

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s wife, Ho Ching, has condemned the behaviour of a woman who criticised a supermarket worker for not being able to speak in English in a lengthy social media post. Mdm Ho said that she herself is linguistically challenged, as she defended the NTUC Fairprice worker.

Suggesting that the customer’s words and actions were a form of bullying, the Temasek Trust chairperson said: “Being Singaporean is more than just a birthright or a passport. Being Singaporean is to know that we must make a living through making friends all over the world. Being Singaporean means to carry ourselves with discipline, respect and humility. Brash bravado, and boastful bullying, have no place in the Singapore soul.”

Read more here…

HDB will repaint ceilings and walls in all GreenVines BTO blocks: Baey Yam Keng

SINGAPORE: Tampines GRC MP Baey Yam Keng revealed yesterday (28 Mar) that the Housing Development Board (HDB) has decided to repaint the ceilings and non-tiled walls of the lift lobbies in all the blocks at the Tampines GreenVines built-to-order (BTO) development after residents’ complaints about the original design theme went viral. The BTO at Tampines St 62 is a cluster of flats distinguished by three colourways: red, yellow and blue. While families were excited to move into the brand-new development, some were put off by how garish the colours were in certain areas, like the lift landings. Read more here…

