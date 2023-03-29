Home News HDB will repaint ceilings and walls in all GreenVines BTO blocks: Baey...

HDB will repaint ceilings and walls in all GreenVines BTO blocks: Baey Yam Keng

Baey Yam Keng FB
By Jewel Stolarchuk

Several residents called the red colour scheme “creepy” and “ghost-like”. The HDB has informed it will paint all the ceilings and non-tiled walls of Tampines GreenVines lift lobbies white, following residents' feedback.

